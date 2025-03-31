Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.19 during midday trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

