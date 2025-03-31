Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nikon Stock Down 1.5 %

Nikon stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Nikon has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

