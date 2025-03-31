Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Topcon Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

