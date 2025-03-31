BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.01 and last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 6731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BESIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.76.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.66 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $2.0024 dividend. This is a positive change from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

