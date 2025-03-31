Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,604.08% and a negative net margin of 389.87%.
Nuvve Stock Performance
Shares of NVVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 99,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
About Nuvve
