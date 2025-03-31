Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,604.08% and a negative net margin of 389.87%.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 99,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

