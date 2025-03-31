First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QABA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
QABA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. 113,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.30.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.