TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TDH Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. TDH has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.74.
TDH Company Profile
