TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TDH Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. TDH has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.74.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

