Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTHP remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About Guided Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.