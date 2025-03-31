Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Paragon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Paragon Technologies stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.58. Paragon Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.
About Paragon Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.