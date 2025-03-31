Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Paragon Technologies stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.58. Paragon Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

