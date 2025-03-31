Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rises By 57.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $12.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $12.25.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
