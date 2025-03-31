ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Announces Earnings Results

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Monday. 63,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,449. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

