Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 12647431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.73) to GBX 770 ($9.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of £100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.28.

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

