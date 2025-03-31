WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 896,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,847,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

WeRide Stock Down 6.5 %

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

