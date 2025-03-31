Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OBDC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,156. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

