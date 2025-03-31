Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 8567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 price objective on Robex Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
