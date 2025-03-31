Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 8567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 price objective on Robex Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Robex Resources Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$409.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

