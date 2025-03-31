Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.