Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 167713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

