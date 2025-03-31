Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,433,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 842,554 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
