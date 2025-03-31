Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,433,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 842,554 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.