Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

