Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 6,365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.6 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

