Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 2939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

VCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

