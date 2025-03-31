Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 400 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,472.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Mark Thompson purchased 500 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson purchased 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,051.50.

Shares of NTR traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

