Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 45,409 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £71,292.13 ($92,180.15).

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 157.40 ($2.04). 1,773,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,648,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.54).

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

