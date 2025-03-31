Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3397287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 8.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
