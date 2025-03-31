Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.21 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
