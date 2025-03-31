Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.21 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.