BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Monday. 70,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.