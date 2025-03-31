SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Releases Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 89.71%.

SCWorx Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of WORX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 68,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

