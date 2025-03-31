New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.71. 643,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 614,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$347.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. 44.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.