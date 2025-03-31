MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 21700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

