Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 24989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.04.

About Strip Tinning

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

