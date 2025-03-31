Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 70704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative net margin of 117.69% and a negative return on equity of 184.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current year.

