XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 768 ($9.93), with a volume of 179175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPP
XP Power Stock Performance
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.