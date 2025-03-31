XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 768 ($9.93), with a volume of 179175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £185.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.82.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

