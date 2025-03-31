Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.80), with a volume of 457191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.15).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.90. The stock has a market cap of £234.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,649.60). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.21), for a total value of £15,301.91 ($19,785.25). 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

