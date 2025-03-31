First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 9,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.