First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,963,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

