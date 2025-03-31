First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
