Mark Price Eaton Sells 34,081 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$414,322.72.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$251,102.80.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

