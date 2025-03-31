Distil (LON:DIS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 20407527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £929,174.21, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

