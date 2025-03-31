Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Davis Commodities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DTCK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,527. Davis Commodities has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.