A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 116801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

