Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Rises By 55.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

