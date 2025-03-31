Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Rises By 55.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
Sherritt International Company Profile
