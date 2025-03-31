Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,457. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.