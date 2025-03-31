Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,457. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
