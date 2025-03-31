Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTOBF remained flat at $3.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Ratos AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.
Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile
