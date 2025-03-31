Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 853829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

