Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rose 3% on Monday. The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.91. Approximately 2,401,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,622,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

