Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 6,274,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,622,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

