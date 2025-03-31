Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.70 and last traded at $96.98. Approximately 2,801,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,779,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

