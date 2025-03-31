JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.02. 3,197,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,712,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
