JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.02. 3,197,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,712,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

