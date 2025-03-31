JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.02. 3,197,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,712,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

