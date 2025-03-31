Upland Software (UPLD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/29/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/20/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/13/2025 – Upland Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 3/12/2025 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/4/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Upland Software Stock Down 3.8 %
UPLD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
