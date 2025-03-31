Upland Software (UPLD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2025 – Upland Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/12/2025 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2025 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

UPLD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Upland Software by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 100,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

