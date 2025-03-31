Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.14. 2,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.