Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Announces Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RRR stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,469,625. Red Rock Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

